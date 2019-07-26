UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wife Of Former President Ghulam Ishaq Khan Passes Away

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 03:48 PM

Wife of former president Ghulam Ishaq Khan passes away

Ex President Ghulam Ishaq Khan wife Begum Shamim Khan has passed away after a brief illness in Peshawae

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th July, 2019) Ex President Ghulam Ishaq Khan wife Begum Shamim Khan has passed away after a brief illness in Peshawar. Her age was about 83 years. She was living in Peshawar after the death of her husband Ghulam Ishaq Khan.Begum Shamim Khan funeral prayers will be held in Ladies Park, university town Peshawar on July 26 at 6:00 pm.

Related Topics

Peshawar Wife July

Recent Stories

The Super-Stylish Vivo S1 is Now Official in Pakis ..

7 minutes ago

Abandoned Sikh temple to be opened for prayers, ri ..

10 seconds ago

Judicial remand of four accused extended in fake a ..

12 seconds ago

Joint Statement by the United Arab Emirates and th ..

20 minutes ago

Tunisia prepares for polls after death of presiden ..

6 minutes ago

First TurkStream Pipeline Expected to Launch Janua ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.