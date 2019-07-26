Wife of former president Ghulam Ishaq Khan passes away

(@imziishan)

Ex President Ghulam Ishaq Khan wife Begum Shamim Khan has passed away after a brief illness in Peshawae

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th July, 2019) Ex President Ghulam Ishaq Khan wife Begum Shamim Khan has passed away after a brief illness in Peshawar. Her age was about 83 years. She was living in Peshawar after the death of her husband Ghulam Ishaq Khan.Begum Shamim Khan funeral prayers will be held in Ladies Park, university town Peshawar on July 26 at 6:00 pm.