ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :An Islamabad court on Friday granted bail to the wife of driver of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and ordered to release her immediately after submission of the surety bonds of Rs 30,000.

Judicial Magistrate Suleman Badar heard the bail case of Mrs Mehreen, the wife of Shahbaz Gill's driver.

The Islamabad Police had arrested Mehreen on the alleged charges of rioting, assaulting a police party and theft during a raid on their house to arrest her husband.