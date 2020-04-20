UrduPoint.com
Wife Of Governor's Photographer Dies, Condolence Meeting Held

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:31 PM

A condolence meeting held on the death of the wife of senior photographer of Governor House Azizur Rahman at Governor Secretariat here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :A condolence meeting held on the death of the wife of senior photographer of Governor House Azizur Rahman at Governor Secretariat here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor's Principal Secretary Nizamuddin, Press Secretary for Governor Syed Amir Hussain and staff of Governor's Secretariat.

On the occasion, the participants offered fateha khwani for the departed soul. They prayed Allah Almighty to rest the soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the family to bear this loss with patience.

