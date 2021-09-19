Wife of Justice Javed Iqbal passes away

KOHAT, Sept. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) ::The wife of the Justice Javed Iqbal and sister of Azmat Bangash has passed away here on Sunday, her family members confirmed.

The funeral of the wife of Justice Javed Iqbal would be carried out at 5.00 PM on Sunday from her family residence situated in Mohallah Mian Badshah and her funeral prayer would be offered in Eidgah graveyard of Kohat.