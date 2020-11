Wife of Maulana Abbas Ansari passed away in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the wife of chief patron of Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen and senior Hurriyat leader, Maulana Abas Ansari and mother of Hurriyat leader Masroor Abbas passed away in Nawakadal in Srinagar on Tuesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Hurriyat leaders including APHC General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmad, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Farida Behanji, Mushtaq Ahmad Butt and Hurriyat AJK leader Tahir Masood expressed grief over the sad demise of the wife of senior Hurriyat leader.

They prayed eternal peace for the departed soul.