Wife of Punjab Governor visits Girls Guide Centre Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

Wife of Punjab Governor Mrs Parveen Sarwar visited Girls Guide Center Bahawalpur here on Friday and attended a seminar organised on Breast Cancer

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Wife of Punjab Governor Mrs Parveen Sarwar visited Girls Guide Center Bahawalpur here on Friday and attended a seminar organised on Breast Cancer.

She was welcomed by girl guides and was presented Guard of Honor. Speaking on the occasion, she said that awareness must be raised among young girls about breast cancer.

She said that girl guides are very active and energetic and it's our responsibility to guide them for their prosperous future.

Mrs Parveen Sarwar said that girls guides will be revitalized across the province and they will be provided better facilities. She planted a sapling in the lawn of Girl Guides Center. Later, she led a walk to raise awareness about breast cancer.