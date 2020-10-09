UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wife Of Punjab Governor Visits Girls Guide Centre Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 06:38 PM

Wife of Punjab Governor visits Girls Guide Centre Bahawalpur

Wife of Punjab Governor Mrs Parveen Sarwar visited Girls Guide Center Bahawalpur here on Friday and attended a seminar organised on Breast Cancer

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Wife of Punjab Governor Mrs Parveen Sarwar visited Girls Guide Center Bahawalpur here on Friday and attended a seminar organised on Breast Cancer.

She was welcomed by girl guides and was presented Guard of Honor. Speaking on the occasion, she said that awareness must be raised among young girls about breast cancer.

She said that girl guides are very active and energetic and it's our responsibility to guide them for their prosperous future.

Mrs Parveen Sarwar said that girls guides will be revitalized across the province and they will be provided better facilities. She planted a sapling in the lawn of Girl Guides Center. Later, she led a walk to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Related Topics

Governor Punjab Wife Young Guide Bahawalpur Breast Cancer

Recent Stories

World Egg Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

44 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ERC&#039;s projects in ..

56 minutes ago

Open court held at DPO office

3 minutes ago

Federal secretary religious affairs visits ETPB of ..

3 minutes ago

2021 Tokyo Marathon postponed from March to Octobe ..

3 minutes ago

AC accepts plea bargain request of accused in Sind ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.