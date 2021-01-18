Wife of renowned broadcaster Tariq Shah passes away

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Wife of known broadcaster and station director Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur, Syed Tariq Shah, died of liver complications here on Monday. She was 60.

Family sources informed that she was suffering from lungs problems since long and was hospital.

Funeral prayers of Mrs Tariq will be offered at 11:30 am on Eid Gah located at Khanewal Road.

Later, the deceased will be laid to rest at her native town.

She was survived by husband, two sons and as many daughters, they informed.