Wife Of Senior Journalist Passed Away

Thu 30th September 2021 | 08:15 PM

Wife of senior journalist passed away

Wife of senior journalist, Zafar Ullah Khan, and mother of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) staffer, Mehwish Khan, died of protracted illness at Nishtar Hospital here on Thursday. She was 60

The deceased was suffering from Diabetes and blood pressure for a long time and was undergoing Kidneys dialysis at the hospital when she breathed her last.

Funeral was offered at Janaza gah in Basti Nau which was attended by family, relatives and good number of journalist. later, she was buried in a nearby graveyard.

Quran Khawani will be held on Oct 2 at khan's residence near Awan Chowk and wherein dua will be offered at 10 am.

Meanwhile APP Multan staffers condoled with Mehwish Khan and prayed for her mother's high pedestal in Jannah.

