Wife of university teacher killed in an attempted mugging in Karachi

(@imziishan)

A woman driver, identified as Shazia Ali Khan, wife of Dr. Raza Ali Khan, Head of Finance and Economic Management, NED University of Engineering and Technology, lost her life during an attempted mugging here Monday noon in the jurisdiction of P.S Gulshan e Iqbal

According to area police, the victim in her 40s was a resident of Staff Colony, NED University, driving her car, had moved out of her home, presumably for shopping, through Maskan Chowrangi Gate of the university's staff colony.

Having moved a few furlongs from the gate that opens on one of the most frequented commercial area of Gulshan e Iqbal Town known as Maskan Chowrangi she was intercepted by a motorcyclist, alleged to be muggers, however, in an attempt to avoid the criminal she raised the speed of her vehicle.

The attacker probably not expecting the move opened fire hitting the victim with a bullet of 30 bore pistol leaving her face and brain severely injured.

The attacker managed to escape from the site leaving behind the lady in pool of blood who was moved by people to a nearby hospital, however, keeping view her condition was transported to the nearest tertiary care hospital where was pronounced to be dead.

Sources of NED University said Shazia Khan known in the literary circle of Karachi as a poet and wife of Dr. Khan. also a former President of NED University Teachers Association was also a mother oftwo young sons.