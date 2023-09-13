Wife, paramour arrested in blind murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Police have solved the mystery of blind murder occurred 02 weeks ago in the jurisdiction of Ganjmandi police station and arrested two accused.

Addressing a press conference at police line headquarter here Wednesday, SSP Operations Faisal Saleem said that the victim's wife told that some unknown persons entered here house from the rooftop and shot her husband dead. After committing the crime, they fled away from the scene.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim's brother.

SSP Operations revealed that police conducted an efficient investigation.

During the investigation, the wife of the victim and her paramour turned out to be the killers.

Irum Shahzadi, the victim's wife, paramour Younis Moqim, shot and killed her husband Muhammad Noor.

SSP Operations Faisal Salim, while congratulating police for tracing the blind murder, said that the arrested accused would be brought to justice with solid evidence. No matter, how cruel the accused are, they cannot escape from the grips of the law, he added.