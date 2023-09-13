Open Menu

Wife, Paramour Arrested In Blind Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Wife, paramour arrested in blind murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Police have solved the mystery of blind murder occurred 02 weeks ago in the jurisdiction of Ganjmandi police station and arrested two accused.

Addressing a press conference at police line headquarter here Wednesday, SSP Operations Faisal Saleem said that the victim's wife told that some unknown persons entered here house from the rooftop and shot her husband dead. After committing the crime, they fled away from the scene.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim's brother.

SSP Operations revealed that police conducted an efficient investigation.

During the investigation, the wife of the victim and her paramour turned out to be the killers.

Irum Shahzadi, the victim's wife, paramour Younis Moqim, shot and killed her husband Muhammad Noor.

SSP Operations Faisal Salim, while congratulating police for tracing the blind murder, said that the arrested accused would be brought to justice with solid evidence. No matter, how cruel the accused are, they cannot escape from the grips of the law, he added.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Police Station Wife From

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates scoops silver during stage 16 of ..

UAE Team Emirates scoops silver during stage 16 of Vuelta España

29 minutes ago
 UAE Banks&#039; investments grow 18.8% in July to ..

UAE Banks&#039; investments grow 18.8% in July to AED 580 billion

44 minutes ago
 Handful of elements will not be allowed to hold ho ..

Handful of elements will not be allowed to hold hostage GB’s law, order situat ..

1 hour ago
 GEEP, Anwar Gargash Academy launch diplomatic lead ..

GEEP, Anwar Gargash Academy launch diplomatic leaders programme

1 hour ago
 Gates Foundation report says seven innovations cou ..

Gates Foundation report says seven innovations could save 2 million lives by 203 ..

1 hour ago
 Women's U19 T20 tournament to commence from today

Women's U19 T20 tournament to commence from today

2 hours ago
Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

5 hours ago
 Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

5 hours ago
 US reiterates support to improve investment climat ..

US reiterates support to improve investment climate in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand ..

Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand of Imran Khan, Qureshi in cip ..

6 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s end ..

UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s enduring commitment to rule of la ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan