Wife poisons husband to death in Mansehra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) A woman allegedly poisoned her husband, leading to his death in Battal police jurisdiction in Mansehra on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Sajjad, son of Shah Nazar, resident of Dana Shar Kol, died under mysterious circumstances.

Acting swiftly on the initial report, police conducted an autopsy which confirmed poisoning as the cause of death. Following the findings, a murder case was registered, and the suspect, the victim’s wife was arrested.

A case has been registered under Sections 302 and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code, and further investigation was underway.