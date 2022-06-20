UrduPoint.com

Wife Sets Husband On Fire Over Domestic Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2022 | 09:18 PM

Wife sets husband on fire over domestic dispute

A woman allegedly set her husband on fire, when he was asleep, over a domestic dispute at Mauza Khanani of Seetpur area of Tehsil Alipur on Sunday night

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :A woman allegedly set her husband on fire, when he was asleep, over a domestic dispute at Mauza Khanani of Seetpur area of Tehsil Alipur on Sunday night.

According to police sources, 42-year old Bilal Hussain had a dispute with his wife Nasreen Bibi over some domestic issues.

On Sunday late night, Nasreen Bibi along with Faheem Bibi w/o Muhammad Jameel and Ashfaq s/o Mushtaq sprinkled the petrol on her husband when, he was reportedly sleeping in the house and set him on fire.

The neighbors reached the spot and saw a match box in the hand of Nasreen Bibi, while her accomplices were found to have bottles filed with petrol.

Receiving the call, the Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and shifted the burnt man to hospital where doctors confirmed that 60 percent of his body has been affected by the fire.

Seetpur police station registered the case and had arrested all three accused, said the police.

Related Topics

Fire Petrol Police Police Station Wife Man Alipur Rescue 1122 Women Sunday All

Recent Stories

Pre-monsoon rain fall: Capital's resource allocati ..

Pre-monsoon rain fall: Capital's resource allocation plan okayed for flood relie ..

29 seconds ago
 Poor to get subsidy on five essential items throug ..

Poor to get subsidy on five essential items through Utility Stores: Prime Minist ..

2 minutes ago
 Gunmen kidnap dozens after attacking churches in N ..

Gunmen kidnap dozens after attacking churches in NW Nigeria

2 minutes ago
 MNAs call for revenue generation by taxing luxury ..

MNAs call for revenue generation by taxing luxury goods, non-productive items

2 minutes ago
 Accused held as 5 stolen motorcycle recovered

Accused held as 5 stolen motorcycle recovered

3 minutes ago
 Minister reviews dengue situation

Minister reviews dengue situation

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.