Wife Shot Dead, Husband Injured At Mardan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 09:07 PM

Wife shot dead and husband sustained critical injuries when unknown bike riders opened fire on them near Katlang bazaar, district Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Wife shot dead and husband sustained critical injuries when unknown bike riders opened fire on them near Katlang bazaar, district Mardan.

Police on Monday said, one Noor Wali Shah was on the way to bazaar along with his wife and sister when unknown motorcyclists opened fire on them injuring Noor Wali Shah whereas his wife succumbed to injuries on the spot.

The injured and body of the deceased were shifted to the nearby hospital.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

