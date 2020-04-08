Wife shot dead over domestic dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :A man has fired to death his wife over domestic dispute in the area of Sammundri police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Parveen Bibi r/o chak 373 exchanged hot words with her spouse Liaqat over domestic dispute which enraged the man who opened fire and killed his wife.

Receiving information, area police reached at the spot and shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigations were underway.