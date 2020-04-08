UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wife Shot Dead Over Domestic Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 08:34 PM

Wife shot dead over domestic dispute

A man has fired to death his wife over domestic dispute in the area of Sammundri police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :A man has fired to death his wife over domestic dispute in the area of Sammundri police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Parveen Bibi r/o chak 373 exchanged hot words with her spouse Liaqat over domestic dispute which enraged the man who opened fire and killed his wife.

Receiving information, area police reached at the spot and shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Wife Man Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

US Democrats seek billions more for hospitals, sta ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan Levies Force donates blood to thalasse ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry demands rela ..

2 minutes ago

EU Parliament to Share Building With Homeless Peop ..

2 minutes ago

Aga Khan University launches coronavirus self-scre ..

6 minutes ago

Eight caught illegally travelling from Karachi to ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.