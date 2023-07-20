Wife stabs herself over economic miseries

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Frustrated with the economic situation, the wife stabbed herself over a quarrel with her husband.

According to rescuers, 24 years old Nadia Bibi, wife of Latif, resident near of Government Girls College stabbed herself after heated debate with the husband possibly came out over economic miseries.

She was shifted immediately to DHQ Hospital Muzaffarpur from Kot Addu Rescue station. Police control was also informed before shifting the lady in critical condition. The victim's neighbours confirmed that both husband and wife used to indulge in scuffle over poverty that finally culminated to such a disastrous result within the family.