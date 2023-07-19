Wife turned out to be killer of husband

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Millat Town police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a woman who turned out to be the killer of her husband.

According to police, Shehzad, resident of Chak No 197-RB Bagewal was murdered by three persons on July 15 late night.

On the report of Sajid Ramzan, the brother of victim, the police registered a case against three persons and started investigation.

On suspicion, the police arrested Iram, the wife of victim who during interrogation confessed her crime and said that she along with her paramour namely Shahzad strangled her husband.

Police have registered a case against Iram, Shahzad and other accomplices.

According to the FIR, the accused entered the house of victim at night and locked the household in a room. The accused werelooting cash and other valuables when Shehzad put up resistance.

The accused first beat Shehzad and then strangulated him to death.