UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wife Zara Says She Used To Warn Mureed Abbas About Atif Zaman

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 7 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 11:27 AM

Wife Zara says she used to warn Mureed Abbas about Atif Zaman

She said that Mureed had called her at 8pm, telling him that Atif is calling him to give him the payment.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th July, 2019) Further revelations into the murder case of Bol news anchor Mureed Abbas, who was shot dead by his friend Atif Zaman Tuesday night, continue to surface.

His wife Zara Abbas while talking to a local tv channel about his murder, said that the heartless accused killed him brutally.

She said that Mureed Abbas was an empathetic and compassionate person.

She said that her husband never did bad to anyone, not even any animal. He had trusted accused Atif Zaman because of his friendly nature as he had told Mureed that he lost his family in October 8, 2005 earthquake.

This person used to say to Mureed that when he had relatives, he did not have money and now when he had money, he was left with no relatives, Zara said.

She further said that Atif used to call Mureed his brother.

About the murder, she said that Mureed had called her at 8pm, telling him that Atif is calling him to give him the payment.

“When I used to tell Mureed that Atif is not a good person, he used to ask me to not think about it,” she said.

Later I found out that Atif had murdered Mureed, the wife added.

On the other hand, the record of Mureed Abbas and Khizar Hayat’s murderer has been collected from Defence Karachi.

The accused is said to be doing smuggling business under a company named ‘Infinity’.

The other accused has been identified in the CCTV footage as Aadil.

Atif Zaman had grabbed almost Rs5 billion from over 70 people. Around 30 to 40 people from media industry, including Mureed Abbas, had invested in Atif Zaman’s business. Every person used to invest at least Rs1 million in the business. Against this investment, the investors were given a profit of Rs50,000 every month. Mureed had invested Rs70 million in Atif’s business.

However, the investors were not being paid for the last two months. Moreover, no banking channels were used for transaction of money.

Atif is said to be involved in the business of smuggling tyres. He had contact with tyre smugglers of Balochistan. Atif had claimed that his Rs2.5 billion was stolen. Following this, his feud with his friends increased.

Atif and his friends were behind sending many people to jail as well.

Related Topics

Karachi Dead Murder Earthquake Balochistan Business Jail Company Wife Bol Money October Family Media TV From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Balochistan's Masooma Rajput becomes first female ..

45 minutes ago

Air India suffers major blow due to Pakistan airsp ..

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 12, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed updated on reconstruction project ..

11 hours ago

Ex-US Inspection Chief Says INF Should Be Expanded ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.