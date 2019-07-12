Wife Zara says she used to warn Mureed Abbas about Atif Zaman

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th July, 2019) Further revelations into the murder case of Bol news anchor Mureed Abbas, who was shot dead by his friend Atif Zaman Tuesday night, continue to surface.

His wife Zara Abbas while talking to a local tv channel about his murder, said that the heartless accused killed him brutally.

She said that Mureed Abbas was an empathetic and compassionate person.

She said that her husband never did bad to anyone, not even any animal. He had trusted accused Atif Zaman because of his friendly nature as he had told Mureed that he lost his family in October 8, 2005 earthquake.

This person used to say to Mureed that when he had relatives, he did not have money and now when he had money, he was left with no relatives, Zara said.

She further said that Atif used to call Mureed his brother.

About the murder, she said that Mureed had called her at 8pm, telling him that Atif is calling him to give him the payment.

“When I used to tell Mureed that Atif is not a good person, he used to ask me to not think about it,” she said.

Later I found out that Atif had murdered Mureed, the wife added.

On the other hand, the record of Mureed Abbas and Khizar Hayat’s murderer has been collected from Defence Karachi.

The accused is said to be doing smuggling business under a company named ‘Infinity’.

The other accused has been identified in the CCTV footage as Aadil.

Atif Zaman had grabbed almost Rs5 billion from over 70 people. Around 30 to 40 people from media industry, including Mureed Abbas, had invested in Atif Zaman’s business. Every person used to invest at least Rs1 million in the business. Against this investment, the investors were given a profit of Rs50,000 every month. Mureed had invested Rs70 million in Atif’s business.

However, the investors were not being paid for the last two months. Moreover, no banking channels were used for transaction of money.

Atif is said to be involved in the business of smuggling tyres. He had contact with tyre smugglers of Balochistan. Atif had claimed that his Rs2.5 billion was stolen. Following this, his feud with his friends increased.

Atif and his friends were behind sending many people to jail as well.