Wife’s Murderer Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Dhamial Police on Monday arrested a man who had murdered his wife a week ago.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused had stabbed his wife to death with a knife over a domestic dispute. He had gone into the hiding after the incident.
The police used all resources including human intelligence to trace and nab the accused.
