(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Khan Garh police apprehended alleged murderer of his wife here on Wednesday.

Police said to have taken physical remand of the killer from the local magistrate.

The accused identified as Mohammad Ramzan, resident of Basti kharik had killed his wife, Azra Bibi - the mother of five daughters - through severe torture few days ago.

The accused was at bay after the crime till date when the police succeeded to entrap him on tip off.

Further investigation was underway.