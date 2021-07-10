UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wikicampers Ranks KKH Among World's 15 Most Beautiful Roads

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 08:27 PM

Wikicampers ranks KKH among world's 15 most beautiful roads

Already famed for its civil engineering marvel, the Karakoram Highway has now been ranked among the 15 most beautiful roads of the world for its scenic beauty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Already famed for its civil engineering marvel, the Karakoram Highway has now been ranked among the 15 most beautiful roads of the world for its scenic beauty.

In its categorization, Wikicampers, a website providing tourist services in different parts of the world, called the KKH an "ideal setting for a most dizzying road trip!" "Let's gain altitude again by taking the second highest asphalt road in the world," the website said explaining the features of the road.

The KKH connects China to Pakistan while crossing the Karakoram mountain range and running alongside certain peaks over 7,000 meters in height.

The highway is around 1,300 km long which extends from Hasan Abdal to the Khunjrab Pass in Gilgit-Baltistan, where it crosses into China.

A BBC documentary had also called the KKH as one of the highest paved roads on earth which was major trade route between Pakistan and China.

It also said the road was completely developed, smooth and safe.

Some other similar websites also called the highway as one of the ultimate travel destinations offering stunning views while running through the Himalayas, the Karakoram and the Hindu Kush ranges.

Among other roads categorized by the Wikicampers included California State Route of USA, The Atlantic Road of Norway, The Col du Stelvio in Italy, Morocco's The Dades Gorges Road, Spain's TF 436, The Millau Viaduct of France and The Icefields Promenade of Canada.

Other most beautiful roads part of the ranking include The RN 40 or Argenitna, The Col de Sani of South Africa, The Denali Highway of Alsaka, USA, The Basque Corniche of France, The Transfagarasm Road of Romania, The Gorges du Verdon of France, and The Great Ocean Road of Australia.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA World Australia China Canada France Norway Road Spain Italy South Africa Romania Morocco Hasan Abdal From

Recent Stories

30 suspects held from Billi Tang

35 seconds ago

Coronavirus SOPs violators to be sent behind bars

37 seconds ago

Balochistan Bazigar, KP Falcons qualify for Under- ..

40 seconds ago

Two Chinese Ships Spotted in Japanese Territorial ..

4 minutes ago

Bazigar, Falcons move National U-23 Football semis ..

4 minutes ago

Israel Foils Attempt to Smuggle $826,808 Worth of ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.