Already famed for its civil engineering marvel, the Karakoram Highway has now been ranked among the 15 most beautiful roads of the world for its scenic beauty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Already famed for its civil engineering marvel, the Karakoram Highway has now been ranked among the 15 most beautiful roads of the world for its scenic beauty.

In its categorization, Wikicampers, a website providing tourist services in different parts of the world, called the KKH an "ideal setting for a most dizzying road trip!" "Let's gain altitude again by taking the second highest asphalt road in the world," the website said explaining the features of the road.

The KKH connects China to Pakistan while crossing the Karakoram mountain range and running alongside certain peaks over 7,000 meters in height.

The highway is around 1,300 km long which extends from Hasan Abdal to the Khunjrab Pass in Gilgit-Baltistan, where it crosses into China.

A BBC documentary had also called the KKH as one of the highest paved roads on earth which was major trade route between Pakistan and China.

It also said the road was completely developed, smooth and safe.

Some other similar websites also called the highway as one of the ultimate travel destinations offering stunning views while running through the Himalayas, the Karakoram and the Hindu Kush ranges.

Among other roads categorized by the Wikicampers included California State Route of USA, The Atlantic Road of Norway, The Col du Stelvio in Italy, Morocco's The Dades Gorges Road, Spain's TF 436, The Millau Viaduct of France and The Icefields Promenade of Canada.

Other most beautiful roads part of the ranking include The RN 40 or Argenitna, The Col de Sani of South Africa, The Denali Highway of Alsaka, USA, The Basque Corniche of France, The Transfagarasm Road of Romania, The Gorges du Verdon of France, and The Great Ocean Road of Australia.