Wikipedia Services Degraded Over Unlawful Content: PTA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Wikipedia services degraded over unlawful content: PTA

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has degraded Wikipedia services in the country on account of not blocking or removing sacrilegious contents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has degraded Wikipedia services in the country on account of not blocking or removing sacrilegious contents.

Wikipedia was approached for blocking or removal of the said contents by issuing a notice under applicable law and court order(s) said a news release issued here Wednesday.

An opportunity of hearing was also provided, however, the platform neither complied by removing the blasphemous content nor appeared before the Authority.

Given the intentional failure on part of the platform to comply with the directions of PTA, the services of Wikipedia have been degraded for 48 hours with the direction to block or remove the reported contents.

In case of non-compliance by Wikipedia, the platform will be blocked within Pakistan.

The restoration of the services of Wikipedia will be reconsidered subject to blocking or removal of the reported unlawful contents. The PTA is committed to ensuring a safe online experience for all the citizens of Pakistani according to local laws.

