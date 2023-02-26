Wild animals kill 15 cattle in Galiyat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :More than fifteen cattle were killed in a week in Beirut Union Council of Circle Bakot, after leopards, wild boar, wild dogs and hyenas were causing damage.

According to the details, two days ago, a wild animal entered the house of Abdul Razzaq in the Chinjal, neighbourhood of Beirut and killed five goats. In other areas of the Circle Bakot including Beirut Nimble leopards, monkeys, pigs and other wild dogs have killed more than 15 cattle worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.

Locals of UC Bakot told the media that these wild animals were usually present near the Jhelum River and other canals like Bakot Nala and other natural springs, they were also destroying standing crops, eating and killing domestic animals in the area.

They have demanded from the administration that compensation should be given to the poor people who have suffered losses and action should be taken against those who were responsible for this negligence.

Divisional Forest Officer Abbottabad through a press statement clarified the existing situation and said that for the past few days, some elements have been making baseless propaganda and spreading unverified information against the department.

The wildlife department has claimed that due to the excellent strategy and management, the rate of human-wildlife conflict across the province is low as compared to the developed countries of the world.