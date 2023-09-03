Wild bear appears in Rwp

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :A wild bear has been spotted near Bhatta Chowk in Rawalpindi which caused panic in the area.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site to deal with the horrifying situation and make sure everyone stayed safe.

The teams also informed the wildlife department about the wild bear.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, a security guard shared a video with the rescue officials in which a wild bear could be seen.

However, the rescue teams tried their best but the bear managed to escape from the scene.

The teams have continued the search for the missing bear by combing the area.