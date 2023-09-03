Open Menu

Wild Bear Appears In Rwp

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Wild bear appears in Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :A wild bear has been spotted near Bhatta Chowk in Rawalpindi which caused panic in the area.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site to deal with the horrifying situation and make sure everyone stayed safe.

The teams also informed the wildlife department about the wild bear.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, a security guard shared a video with the rescue officials in which a wild bear could be seen.

However, the rescue teams tried their best but the bear managed to escape from the scene.

The teams have continued the search for the missing bear by combing the area.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi SITE Rescue 1122 From Best

Recent Stories

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scienti ..

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scientific discovery

1 hour ago
 UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowled ..

UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowledge, expertise in economy

2 hours ago
 UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food ..

UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food parcels in Chadian villages o ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he comp ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he completes longest space mission in ..

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

3 hours ago
 Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation publishes ..

4 hours ago
Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation ..

Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation Skills Bootcamp’

4 hours ago
 COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unit ..

COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unite global efforts to reduce car ..

4 hours ago
 MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for ..

MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for the private sector

4 hours ago
 DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substa ..

DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substations in the first half of 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Al ..

Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Albania discuss prospects for bi ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan