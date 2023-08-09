Wild bear attack claims woman life, injured another in Balakot

In a series of wild animal attacks people of Tehsil Balakot were frightened as a woman lost her life in Mang village and another woman was injured in village Pambara by a wild bear attack

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :In a series of wild animal attacks people of Tehsil Balakot were frightened as a woman lost her life in Mang village and another woman was injured in village Pambara by a wild bear attack.

According to the details, a wild bear attacked a woman identified as Fatima in Mang village, resulting in fatal injuries that she couldn't survive. In another incident, the wife of Wali ur Rehman sustained severe facial injuries from a bear attack in the village of Pambara Kaghan. She was subsequently rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her condition as critical.

The recent surge in climatic changes has prompted wild animals, including bears and leopards, to migrate from the forests of Kaghan and Naran to residential areas. This movement has led to an alarming increase in the frequency of wild animal attacks on both humans and domestic animals throughout Mansehra district.

Talking to the media, Muhammad Javed, a general counsellor from village Ghanool Kaghan, highlighted a concerning incident where a leopard attacked and killed three horses along with numerous other animals in broad daylight in Siri Pai.

He expressed concern over the safety of the thousands of tourists who frequently visit the popular tourist destination, particularly due to the presence of leopards during daylight hours.

Muhammad Javed called upon the forest department and wildlife authorities to take concrete measures to protect the local residents, their animals, and the visiting tourists.

Similar incidents of wild bear attacks have been reported from other parts of Tehsil Balakot, leading to substantial losses for the affected individuals as their domestic animals fall prey to these attacks, resulting in millions of rupees in damages.