Wild Bear Badly Injures Man In Balakot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Wild bear badly injures man in Balakot

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :A man was badly injured when a wild bear attacked him in a residential area of Balakot tehsil in Mansehra district, police informed on Thursday.

According to police, a wild bear entered the residential area, Jareed in Balakot and attacked a man, identified as Umar Khitab.

The man was badly injured in the attack, however his screams alerted the area people who rushed towards him, prompting the bear to run in the forest area and escape. The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

The People of residential areas, established near forest zones in Mansehra district, sometimes come in contact with wild animals and are attacked by the hungry predators.

