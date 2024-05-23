Wild Bear Kills Mother Of Three Children In Balakot
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) In a gruesome attack, a wild bear killed a woman in the Juggan area of Balakot tehsil of Mansehra on Thursday.
Police said the unfortunate incident occurred in the Juggan area where an enraged wild bear attacked and killed the mother of three children.
The relatives of the deceased woman staged a protest demonstration in front of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Office and demanded action against the responsible officials.
Talking to the protestors, DSP Balakot Circle, Muhammad Farood said after the identification of the responsible wildlife officials, legal action will be initiated against them. He asked the protesting people to remain calm saying that no one was above the law and they will be provided justice at all cost.
The protesting people said bear attacks have become a routine in their area but the departments concerned were not taking tangible steps towards this end.
Recent Stories
Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave
‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’
Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bani police arrest three robbers47 seconds ago
-
Three new buses added in transport fleet of GCUF50 seconds ago
-
10 drug-peddlers with contraband arrested52 seconds ago
-
Unknown outlaw allegedly throws acid on girl11 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 on high alert amid severe heat wave20 minutes ago
-
Govt. to revamp passport policy for ‘married women'20 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 sets up heat stroke camps20 minutes ago
-
KP IGP suspends SHO over maltreatment with senior journalist20 minutes ago
-
Coordinator PAJCCI visits Iranian Consulate to condole death of Ebrahim Raisi21 minutes ago
-
Road to lake Saif-ul-Muluk opened four tourists21 minutes ago
-
PCG seizes large quantities of drugs, contraband in Balochistan21 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Khan Muhammad Panhwer to be observed on 27 May21 minutes ago