Wild Bear Kills Mother Of Three Children In Balakot

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Wild bear kills mother of three children in Balakot

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) In a gruesome attack, a wild bear killed a woman in the Juggan area of Balakot tehsil of Mansehra on Thursday.

Police said the unfortunate incident occurred in the Juggan area where an enraged wild bear attacked and killed the mother of three children.

The relatives of the deceased woman staged a protest demonstration in front of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Office and demanded action against the responsible officials.

Talking to the protestors, DSP Balakot Circle, Muhammad Farood said after the identification of the responsible wildlife officials, legal action will be initiated against them. He asked the protesting people to remain calm saying that no one was above the law and they will be provided justice at all cost.

The protesting people said bear attacks have become a routine in their area but the departments concerned were not taking tangible steps towards this end.

