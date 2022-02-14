Wild boar herd enters Agriculture University premises, killed by security guards

About five to six wild boars entered the premises of University of Agriculture during early hours of Monday and were killed by concerned security staff of the varsity

According to a press release issued by Forestry Environment and Wildlife Department, due to intensive urbanization wild boar habitat is deteriorated around agriculture university so incident of entry in human habitation is common.

A natural Nallah passing in middle of agriculture university and finally merge in river Kabul is used by wild boar using for searching of food at night and some times enter into adjacent habitation at morning time where filth/ garbage is dumped.

Staff of Peshawar Wildlife Division raised awareness among local inhabitants and requested to bury dead bodies away from habitation.

It merits a mention here that it is the second incident of wild boar sighting in human habitated areas in Peshawar.

Around one month earlier, a herd of wild boar was sighted by locals in Palosi area near a grave yards, spreading fear among locals who requested Wildlife Department to take action against the animals.