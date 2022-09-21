Wild boars create panic among people in daylight, destroy crops

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The people of Qalandar Abad were gripped with panic on Wednesday as they found wild boars in their villages during broad daylight.

According to the details, standing maze crops in the villages of Banda Peer Khan, Kareem Abad, Maira Batang, Kaloor, Chuntry, Tarhanna, Boji and Mary Pattyan were destroyed by the animals.

Talking to media persons, the farmers said that a sounder of wild boars had eaten a small portion of the maze fields, but mostly they had crushed the crops.

He further said that boars also attacked people, and the villagers were afraid to go alone in the fields.

The farmers said that during last couple of years the number of wild boars had increased significantly, which was quire alarming as it was a threat to the safety of the people.

"Our hardship of six months had been wasted by the attack and we suffered loss of millions of rupees. This year we were expecting a bumper crop of Maze due to timely rainfall in the region," they said.

The farmers have demanded from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the agriculture and wildlife department to take concrete measures to protect them from these wild animals.