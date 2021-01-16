UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wild Boars Damage Wheat Crop

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:47 PM

Wild boars damage wheat crop

Wild boar destroyed wheat crop in Battal area of district Mansehra giving a huge damage to farmers

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Wild boar destroyed wheat crop in Battal area of district Mansehra giving a huge damage to farmers.

Locals reported that after sunset dozens of wild boars rushed to the standing crops of wheat and started digging the land which damaged the standing wheat crop.

A farmer of Battal said during the current season wild boars destroyed hundreds of Kanal lan and farmers were facing huge losses.

He said after construction work started a various areas, dens of wild boards and other animals have been rooted out and they moved towards urban areas.

They urged wildlife and agriculture department to take steps for getting rid of wild boars in the area.

Entry of wild boars in the plain areas of Hazara division including Haripur, Abbottabad and Mansehra was decades old and interestingly for last few years a large number of boars were seen in the snow hit area of Glayat and threatened people.

According to a study the damaged fields were characterized by increasing harvesting of permanent crops, decreasing woodlands, and a reduced distance from forests and shrublands.

Related Topics

Snow Abbottabad Threatened Agriculture Mansehra Haripur From Wheat

Recent Stories

Court adjourns hearing of defamation suit against ..

45 seconds ago

COVID-19 vaccine to be available in Pakistan by Ma ..

47 seconds ago

Iran deal architect among veterans named for Biden ..

48 seconds ago

Chief Minister GB congratulates members of Nepali ..

50 seconds ago

Ugandan President Museveni Reelected for 6th Term ..

5 minutes ago

Nepali climbers conquers world second highest peak ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.