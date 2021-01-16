Wild boars damage wheat crop

Wild boar destroyed wheat crop in Battal area of district Mansehra giving a huge damage to farmers

Locals reported that after sunset dozens of wild boars rushed to the standing crops of wheat and started digging the land which damaged the standing wheat crop.

A farmer of Battal said during the current season wild boars destroyed hundreds of Kanal lan and farmers were facing huge losses.

He said after construction work started a various areas, dens of wild boards and other animals have been rooted out and they moved towards urban areas.

They urged wildlife and agriculture department to take steps for getting rid of wild boars in the area.

Entry of wild boars in the plain areas of Hazara division including Haripur, Abbottabad and Mansehra was decades old and interestingly for last few years a large number of boars were seen in the snow hit area of Glayat and threatened people.

According to a study the damaged fields were characterized by increasing harvesting of permanent crops, decreasing woodlands, and a reduced distance from forests and shrublands.