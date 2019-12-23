Wild boars injure four people in Galyat

(@imziishan)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Wild boars attacked at least four persons and injured them on Monday in the residential area of village Bagan Galyat within limits of Bagnotar police station.

According to the locals, initially the wild boars injured a person Gul Zareen son of Chaudhary Gulzar near his home at Mohallah Dhakhan and when his three neighbors went to inquire about the incident from the family of Gul Zareen. The same herd of the wild boars again attacked these three persons and injured them critically.

The injured persons were identified as Salamat son of Shah Zaman, Zardad son of Kala Khan and Akhtar son of Shah Zaman. The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad where the doctors referred the critical injured Gul Zareen to Ayub Medical Complex.

People of the Bagan village were angry after the attack of the wild boars on the residents of the village and protested against the wildlife department.

They said that despite their complaints the department did nothing for the eradication of the wild pigs from the Galyat.

From more than one decade wild pigs have been appearing in Galyat which was a surprise for the locals and wildlife department. Environmental changes forced the pigs to move to the hilly areas of Galyat which is devastating for the environment but for the forests.