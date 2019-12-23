UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wild Boars Injure Four People In Galyat

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 03:42 PM

Wild boars injure four people in Galyat

Wild boars attacked at least four persons and injured them on Monday in the residential area of village Bagan Galyat within limits of Bagnotar police station

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Wild boars attacked at least four persons and injured them on Monday in the residential area of village Bagan Galyat within limits of Bagnotar police station.

According to the locals, initially the wild boars injured a person Gul Zareen son of Chaudhary Gulzar near his home at Mohallah Dhakhan and when his three neighbors went to inquire about the incident from the family of Gul Zareen. The same herd of the wild boars again attacked these three persons and injured them critically.

The injured persons were identified as Salamat son of Shah Zaman, Zardad son of Kala Khan and Akhtar son of Shah Zaman. The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad where the doctors referred the critical injured Gul Zareen to Ayub Medical Complex.

People of the Bagan village were angry after the attack of the wild boars on the residents of the village and protested against the wildlife department.

They said that despite their complaints the department did nothing for the eradication of the wild pigs from the Galyat.

From more than one decade wild pigs have been appearing in Galyat which was a surprise for the locals and wildlife department. Environmental changes forced the pigs to move to the hilly areas of Galyat which is devastating for the environment but for the forests.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Abbottabad Police Station Same Family From

Recent Stories

The Government of Japan and the Government of Paki ..

9 minutes ago

CTD arrests several suspected persons involved in ..

9 minutes ago

German Maritime Agency Authorizes Nord Stream 2 Pi ..

10 minutes ago

Eight drug peddlers nabbed in Faisalabad

12 minutes ago

Naseem becomes youngest pacer to claim 5 wickets i ..

10 minutes ago

Mass deworming of 7 mln children to help reduce ma ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.