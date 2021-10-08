UrduPoint.com

Wild Boars Wreak Havocs On Crops In Qalandar Abad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

Wild boars wreak havocs on crops in Qalandar Abad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Wild boars Friday destroyed standing crops of maize on a vast area of Qalandar Abad and left farmers with huge losses.

According to the details, in the villages of Banda Peer Khan, Kareem Abad, Maira Batang, Kaloor, Chuntry, Tarhanna, Boji and Mary Pattyan the standing maize crop was destroyed by the wild boars those were coming in flocks and attacked the crop.

While talking to the media the victim farmers said that the flocks of wild boars have eaten small portion of the maize fields but usually they destroyed and damaged the crop by crushing it.

They said that during last couple of year the number of wild boars were increased drastically and they were not only destroying the standing crops but also a threat for the human lives where many people had been injured by their attacks.

The farmers disclosed that now the people of these villages were stuck in their houses in the night after several incidents of wild boar attack on the villagers.

"Our hardship of six months has been wasted by the attack and we are suffering millions of rupees losses as this year a bumper crop of maize was expected due to timely rainfall in the region, they said."The farmers demanded from KP government, agriculture and wildlife department to take concrete measures for the eradication of wild boars otherwise this threat would be more lethal in coming years.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Mary Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

DDWP approves 23 schemes of roads,PHE

DDWP approves 23 schemes of roads,PHE

2 minutes ago
 FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi, US Dy Sec of State discus ..

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi, US Dy Sec of State discuss bilateral ties, Afghanistan, ..

2 minutes ago
 World Post Day to be marked tomorrow

World Post Day to be marked tomorrow

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin on Possible Russia-Japan Peace Treaty: Lea ..

Kremlin on Possible Russia-Japan Peace Treaty: Leaders Confirmed Interests of Bo ..

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Refutes CLaims of Russia Using Energy Reso ..

Kremlin Refutes CLaims of Russia Using Energy Resources as Weapon

2 minutes ago
 Russia Has No High Expectations From Ties With EU ..

Russia Has No High Expectations From Ties With EU - Lavrov

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.