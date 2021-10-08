Wild boars wreak havocs on crops in Qalandar Abad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Wild boars Friday destroyed standing crops of maize on a vast area of Qalandar Abad and left farmers with huge losses.

According to the details, in the villages of Banda Peer Khan, Kareem Abad, Maira Batang, Kaloor, Chuntry, Tarhanna, Boji and Mary Pattyan the standing maize crop was destroyed by the wild boars those were coming in flocks and attacked the crop.

While talking to the media the victim farmers said that the flocks of wild boars have eaten small portion of the maize fields but usually they destroyed and damaged the crop by crushing it.

They said that during last couple of year the number of wild boars were increased drastically and they were not only destroying the standing crops but also a threat for the human lives where many people had been injured by their attacks.

The farmers disclosed that now the people of these villages were stuck in their houses in the night after several incidents of wild boar attack on the villagers.

"Our hardship of six months has been wasted by the attack and we are suffering millions of rupees losses as this year a bumper crop of maize was expected due to timely rainfall in the region, they said."The farmers demanded from KP government, agriculture and wildlife department to take concrete measures for the eradication of wild boars otherwise this threat would be more lethal in coming years.