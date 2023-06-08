UrduPoint.com

Wild Cheetah Becomes A Threat To Human Lives In Bakot Circle

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023

Wild animals once again have posed a threat to human lives in the village Ali Abad of Union Council Bakot where wild Cheeta spotted the streets in the late evening

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Wild animals once again have posed a threat to human lives in the village Ali Abad of Union Council Bakot where wild Cheeta spotted the streets in the late evening.

According to the details, a cheetah was seen near the Government High School Ali Abad (DSS) where a female teacher narrowly escaped from its attack. Prior to this, in the Union Council, Wild Cheetah also attacked domestic animals and now it has also become a threat to human lives.

The people of the area demand that Commissioner Hazara, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, and the Wildlife Department take immediate action to save precious human lives.

Earlier, the wild cheetahs in Ali Abad village caused significant damage to the livestock worth millions of rupees.

The highest number of cheetahs are found in the Kalaban Jandala neighbourhood of Ali Abad, where they prey on goats.

In addition to that, it has become a daily routine in various neighbourhoods of Ali Abad for livestock to be targeted. However, no one seems to be concerned about the situation.

Now, after animals, human lives are also at great risk. Recently, a cheetah was spotted near the Middle School in Ali Abad, while the higher classes of the middle school run in the evening schedule which can potentially lead to a major accident at any time.

The people of the vicinity have appealed to the higher authorities of the Wildlife Department and district administration through social and print media for immediate action.

