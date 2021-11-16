Wild deer handed over to Wildlife team

A wild deer entered the house of one Muhammed Nawaz in Khaiwa-Bajwa village, tehsil Pasrur, here on Tuesday

PASRUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :A wild deer entered the house of one Muhammed Nawaz in Khaiwa-Bajwa village, tehsil Pasrur, here on Tuesday.

The house owner, with the help of other village people, caught the deer and informed the Wildlife Department. Later, the animal was handed over to a Wildlife team.

According to Wildlife Department, the deer entered Pakistan through Nallah Dek from India.