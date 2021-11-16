UrduPoint.com

Wild Deer Handed Over To Wildlife Team

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:13 PM

Wild deer handed over to Wildlife team

A wild deer entered the house of one Muhammed Nawaz in Khaiwa-Bajwa village, tehsil Pasrur, here on Tuesday

PASRUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :A wild deer entered the house of one Muhammed Nawaz in Khaiwa-Bajwa village, tehsil Pasrur, here on Tuesday.

The house owner, with the help of other village people, caught the deer and informed the Wildlife Department. Later, the animal was handed over to a Wildlife team.

According to Wildlife Department, the deer entered Pakistan through Nallah Dek from India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Pasrur From

Recent Stories

Anti-dengue walk held

Anti-dengue walk held

1 minute ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan starts revision of ..

Election Commission of Pakistan starts revision of electoral rolls, voters regis ..

1 minute ago
 District voters committee meeting to be held on No ..

District voters committee meeting to be held on Nov 18

1 minute ago
 LAC opens 3rd Alhamra National Exhibition

LAC opens 3rd Alhamra National Exhibition

1 minute ago
 'Good-governance' essential for promotion of trade ..

'Good-governance' essential for promotion of trade, economic activities

5 minutes ago
 Armenia reports casualties in Azerbaijan border cl ..

Armenia reports casualties in Azerbaijan border clashes

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.