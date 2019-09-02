Wild growth, vegetation to be cleared from federal Capital

Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman, CDA has directed to clear wild growth / vegetation from all parks, grounds, green belts, sectoral area, business centers within five (05) days

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman, CDA has directed to clear wild growth / vegetation from all parks, grounds, green belts, sectoral area, business centers within five (05) days.Islamabad Administration has been directed to coordinate with Environment and Sanitation Wing of MCI and concerned formations of the CDA for removal of wild bushes / vegetation and overall cleanliness of the city in connection with ongoing clean and green campaign.Initial funds have been allocated by the CDA for repair maintenance of machinery of Environment Wing while Assistant Commissioners have been directed to ensure cleanliness, removal of wild growth from their respective areas as well as issue notices and impose fine on the elements involved in littering.

Strict instructions have been issued that the task of removal of wild growth from the parks, sectoral areas, green belts, along the avenues and from all over the city must be completed within the five days.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad Administration, CDA and MCI are to work jointly to improve overall cleanliness of the city, removal of wild growth and action against the elements involve in the littering.Machinery and Staff has been deputed at Kashmir Highway, Muree Road, Kashmir Chowk, Pakistan Monument, Zero Point, Faisal Avenue, Margalla Road, Constitution Avenue for removal of wild growth, tree plantation and plantation of seasonal flowers.

It is observed that coordinated efforts are required to keep city neat and clean and it is expected that all departments will collaborate with each other for making Islamabad neat and clean in true sense.