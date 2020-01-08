UrduPoint.com
Wild Jackal Attack Citizens

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 09:15 PM

A wild jackal on Wednesday attacked some citizens at track-5 of federal Capital.As per detail, during the past few days several incidents of jackal biting were frequently occurring at track-5 even the official of department of wildlife hasn't safe from this

The concerned department should take notice of this and take preventative measures in this regard.On the other hand increasing number of stray dogs has made life difficult for the residents of capital's rural areas, creating health problems for them and posing danger to their lives.

The stray dogs usually moving in small groups and can easily be seen roaming in almost every street and road of capital's rural areas in evening and night times.It has been observed that in a number of localities of capital's rural areas, it has become almost impossible for citizens to move freely at night because of great increase in number of stray dogs.Killing of stray dogs has never been taken seriously despite continuous rise in number of deaths due to dog-bites.

The people have held responsible the lack of planning by the concerned departments for increasing number of stray dogs.

