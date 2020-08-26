Wild Life Dept stops issuing of fresh licenses for quail netting

Punjab Wild Life Department has stopped issuing of fresh licenses for the netting and dealing of quails, however those already holding these licenses may avail the facility

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Wild Life Department has stopped issuing of fresh licenses for the netting and dealing of quails, however those already holding these licenses may avail the facility. Assistant Director Wild Life Attock Manzoor Ahmad said while talking to media.

He said that all the dealers of the quails must maintain their record as per the prescribed form N.

He said that use of voice recorders for the hunting and netting of quails is strictly forbidden and those violating the law will be heavily fined and their licenses will be cancelled .