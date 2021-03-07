UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wild Pigs Damage Crops; Farmers Demand Elimination

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 02:00 PM

Wild pigs damage crops; farmers demand elimination

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Farmers expressed concern over increasing number of wild pigs in suburbs of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed and demanded of government to eliminate pigs as early as possible as these were damaging crops.

Farmers namely Chaudary Allah Bukash, Raheem Bukash, Haji Noor Muhammad, Aziz ur Rehman, Mehr Mushtaq and others, resident of village Muaza Azizabad Shumaali, talking to APP stated that there were a good number of wild pigs in the area. The wild pigs used to damage crops during darkness of nights. They stated that Wild Life Department should depute expert shooters to eliminate the wild pigs. The farmers stated that they were dependent on crops only. So, government should take immediate action and remove wild pigs at the earliest.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Government

Recent Stories

Afghanistan wants to be bridge between South, Cent ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador reviews cooperation with Serbia in ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 7, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Retail store closed, fined AED5000 for failing to ..

14 hours ago

Championship leaders Norwich move closer to promot ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.