Wild pigs damage crops; farmers demand elimination

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Farmers expressed concern over increasing number of wild pigs in suburbs of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed and demanded of government to eliminate pigs as early as possible as these were damaging crops.

Farmers namely Chaudary Allah Bukash, Raheem Bukash, Haji Noor Muhammad, Aziz ur Rehman, Mehr Mushtaq and others, resident of village Muaza Azizabad Shumaali, talking to APP stated that there were a good number of wild pigs in the area. The wild pigs used to damage crops during darkness of nights. They stated that Wild Life Department should depute expert shooters to eliminate the wild pigs. The farmers stated that they were dependent on crops only. So, government should take immediate action and remove wild pigs at the earliest.