Wild Poliovirus Case Reported From Chaman
Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 11:46 PM
A child has been paralyzed by wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in Chaman district of Balochistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) A child has been paralyzed by wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in Chaman district of Balochistan.
According to the Regional Reference Lab for Polio Eradication based at the National Institute of Health, WPV1 was isolated from the stool samples of a 52-months-old child from Chaman.
The child had onset of paralysis on February 29 and the isolated virus belongs to the imported YB3A cluster, which has been detected in 10 positive samples reported from Chaman since October 2023.
This is the second polio case reported from Pakistan in 2024 and first case from Chaman in almost four years.
The first case of 2024 was reported from Dera Bugti on March 14.
Poliovirus is in communities and continues to remain a persistent threat to children across the country since it has been detected in 56 environmental samples of more than 25 districts so far this year and in more than 100 sewage samples last year.
The virus particularly attacks children who are malnourished and have weak immunity because of being under-vaccinated or not vaccinated for polio and other childhood diseases.
These children are unable to fight off a polio infection and the virus can paralyze them for life.
The Pakistan Polio Programme urged parents and caregivers, religious leaders, teachers, community elders and all sections of society to play their role in countering this terrible disease and ensure that all children under five years of age around them are vaccinated multiple times against polio.
The Polio Programme has conducted two nationwide polio vaccination drives since the beginning of 2024 to vaccinate more than 45 million children and boost their immunity.
As a case response, a polio drive will begin in all districts of virus detection from March 25 to vaccinate more than 6 million children.
Recent Stories
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office
Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered
Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months
'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vote begins in Russia
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA flights to Europe
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Da ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against Islamophobia
Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh series
PM, cabinet members visits GHQ
Dutch pick France's Naval Group for submarines deal
'Difficult' Friday prayers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office2 minutes ago
-
Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered2 minutes ago
-
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA flights to Europe17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar22 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against Islamophobia22 minutes ago
-
PM, cabinet members visits GHQ20 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab pays surprise visit to Police Khidmat Markaz Kasur18 minutes ago
-
LHC disposes of Imran Riaz's petition for details of cases18 minutes ago
-
Teachers observe black day to support counterparts in SAU18 minutes ago
-
Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Ibrahim Khan to retire on April 142 hours ago
-
Funeral held for patrolling police official in Texila2 hours ago
-
Tharcoal block-I Energy Project likely to create employment openings: Minister2 hours ago