Wildfire In Margalla Hills Brought Under Control After Joint Effort: CDA

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2025 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) A sudden wildfire that broke out in the Lohi Dandi and Rumli areas of Margalla Hills National Park was successfully contained after a coordinated response by authorities and local volunteers.

Despite difficult terrain, over 51 firefighters and Capital Development Authority (CDA) personnel worked tirelessly to prevent the flames from spreading further, said authority spokesperson.

CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa credited the timely intervention of the Environment Wing, district administration, and volunteers for limiting the fire’s impact.

Drones and advanced technology were deployed to monitor and combat the blaze, while a control room remained active to oversee operations.

Randhawa announced that a rehabilitation plan is being prepared to restore the affected forest areas and protect wildlife. An investigation has also been launched to determine the cause of the fire.

With summer approaching, the CDA has increased surveillance in the Margalla Hills using advanced machinery and round-the-clock patrols.

The chairman urged citizens to avoid activities that could trigger fires, such as littering or burning debris, and to report emergencies to the helpline at 1122.

Praising the efforts of all involved, Randhawa emphasized that the Margalla Hills are a vital part of Islamabad’s identity and ecosystem.

