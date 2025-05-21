(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A wildfire in the mountain forests of Lower Dir district in has spiraled out of control, prompting authorities to appeal to the public for assistance.

The blaze has engulfed several areas and spreading rapidly across dense vegetation areas.

According to district administration on Wednesday, the wildfire erupted in various locations across Lower Dir, including Khanpur, Tarnao, Asbanr, Baghkandai, Ramial Ghazo, Badwan, Kotigram, and Osakai. The fire has scorched several kilometers of forest land and is now advancing toward residential areas.

The fire poses a significant threat to wildlife and natural habitats, with thick forest cover being severely damaged. Rescue 1122 teams, the Forest Department, Wildlife officials from Lower Dir, and local residents are actively engaged in firefighting efforts.

Strong winds and the fire’s intensity have made containment efforts extremely challenging, leading to the fire’s spread into additional areas. Announcements are being made in masjids, urging people to assist in extinguishing the blaze.

Authorities continue to battle the flames, but the situation remains critical.

