Open Menu

Wildfire Rages Through Dir Lower's Mountains, Public Urged To Help

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Wildfire rages through Dir Lower's mountains, public urged to help

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A wildfire in the mountain forests of Lower Dir district in has spiraled out of control, prompting authorities to appeal to the public for assistance.

The blaze has engulfed several areas and spreading rapidly across dense vegetation areas.

According to district administration on Wednesday, the wildfire erupted in various locations across Lower Dir, including Khanpur, Tarnao, Asbanr, Baghkandai, Ramial Ghazo, Badwan, Kotigram, and Osakai. The fire has scorched several kilometers of forest land and is now advancing toward residential areas.

The fire poses a significant threat to wildlife and natural habitats, with thick forest cover being severely damaged. Rescue 1122 teams, the Forest Department, Wildlife officials from Lower Dir, and local residents are actively engaged in firefighting efforts.

Strong winds and the fire’s intensity have made containment efforts extremely challenging, leading to the fire’s spread into additional areas. Announcements are being made in masjids, urging people to assist in extinguishing the blaze.

Authorities continue to battle the flames, but the situation remains critical.

APP/vak

Recent Stories

realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Rec ..

Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..

18 minutes ago
 realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 ..

Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..

21 minutes ago
 Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey o ..

Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment

30 minutes ago
 Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special gua ..

Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ

40 minutes ago
 T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over rev ..

T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule

52 minutes ago
 Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over ..

Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP

4 hours ago
Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series ..

Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school ..

Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..

16 hours ago
 Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A la ..

Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s militar ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan