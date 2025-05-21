Wildfire Rages Through Dir Lower's Mountains, Public Urged To Help
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A wildfire in the mountain forests of Lower Dir district in has spiraled out of control, prompting authorities to appeal to the public for assistance.
The blaze has engulfed several areas and spreading rapidly across dense vegetation areas.
According to district administration on Wednesday, the wildfire erupted in various locations across Lower Dir, including Khanpur, Tarnao, Asbanr, Baghkandai, Ramial Ghazo, Badwan, Kotigram, and Osakai. The fire has scorched several kilometers of forest land and is now advancing toward residential areas.
The fire poses a significant threat to wildlife and natural habitats, with thick forest cover being severely damaged. Rescue 1122 teams, the Forest Department, Wildlife officials from Lower Dir, and local residents are actively engaged in firefighting efforts.
Strong winds and the fire’s intensity have made containment efforts extremely challenging, leading to the fire’s spread into additional areas. Announcements are being made in masjids, urging people to assist in extinguishing the blaze.
Authorities continue to battle the flames, but the situation remains critical.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..
Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..
Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment
Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ
T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP
Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh
Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..
Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s militar ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM Dar concludes "successful" three-day China visit6 minutes ago
-
KP CM strongly condemns terrorist attack on school bus in Khuzdar6 minutes ago
-
PO arrested in murder case6 minutes ago
-
Wildfire rages through Dir Lower's mountains, public urged to help6 minutes ago
-
Pervaiz Ashraf slams India for targeting children in Balochistan16 minutes ago
-
Encroachments operation launched in Tehsil Sambrial26 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi congratulates General Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal36 minutes ago
-
Khalid Magsi condemns terror attacks in Balochistan, urges strong action36 minutes ago
-
SCCI president meets PICIIP team to discuss Sialkot’s urban transformation36 minutes ago
-
Expert advises consumption of tea without milk key to better health on 'World Tea Day'36 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid condemns attack on school bus in Khuzdar36 minutes ago
-
100 power thieves arrested in May so far36 minutes ago