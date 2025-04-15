Open Menu

Wildfire Ravages Haripur Forests, Devastates Billion Tree Tsunami Project

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Wildfire ravages Haripur forests, devastates Billion Tree Tsunami Project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A massive wildfire broke out in the forests of Haripur district, spreading fear among the local population and destroying the much-celebrated billion Tree Tsunami project on Tuesday.

Residents told media that the blaze, which has been raging for the past four hours, burning everything in its path in the forests of Nalla area in Upper Khanpur.

Local residents have taken it upon themselves to battle the flames, as government firefighting teams have yet to arrive on the scene.

Despite their best efforts, the fire continues to spread uncontrollably across the mountainous terrain, consuming hundreds of acres of forestland.

Eyewitnesses report that the forest department has been absent during this critical time, and no responsible authorities have stepped forward to address the situation so far.

The scale of the damage is extensive, with a large portion of the plantation under the Billion Tree Tsunami initiative now reduced to ashes.

The incident has sparked concern and outrage, with locals demanding swift action and accountability for the environmental disaster.

