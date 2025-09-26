Wildlife Authority Operation Against Illegal Hunting In Kohat
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 06:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Wildlife Department conducted an effective and successful operation against illegal hunting, these were on the special instructions of Divisional Forest Officer Wildlife Kohat Abdul Samad Wazir .
According to APP correspondent, the raid was conducted in the Gandiali Dam area under the close supervision and professional guidance of Range Officer Muhammad Imran.
The Wildlife staff arrested the persons involved in illegal hunting and recovered hunting equipment, nets, and other prohibited items from their possession.
Legal action was taken against the arrested persons under the relevant wildlife protection laws, while heavy fines were also imposed on them.
Abdul Samad praised the performance of the wildlife team for this successful operation and said that the department is committed to the survival of wildlife and the protection of biodiversity, and no one will be allowed to break the law.
He added that the public should also play their role in the protection of wildlife and immediately report any illegal activity to the relevant authorities.
It should be remembered that the Gandiali Dam and its surrounding area are considered a natural sanctuary for rare birds and wild animals, where illegal hunting not only poses a threat to these species but also affects the ecological balance.
APP/azq/378
