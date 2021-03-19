Wildlife conducts raid against illegal business of protected turtles

Peshawar Wildlife Sub-Division has conducted raid against illegal business of protected turtles in Saddar & Kohati Bazar and confiscated more than 50 Brown Turtles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Peshawar Wildlife Sub-Division has conducted raid against illegal business of protected turtles in Saddar & Kohati Bazar and confiscated more than 50 Brown Turtles.

Cases have been registered and a fine of Rs. 34,000/- as compensation received from offenders, informed Muhammad Niaz, DFO Wildlife Extension.

Confiscated turtles will be released into suitable aquatic habitat, Niaz told APP.

The raid was part of routine tracing of persons who were selling turtles received from Attock area for further selling to the vendors.

The turtles were used for extraction of derivatives for use in medicines and other products, he added.

The trade in fauna species is prohibited under the Wildlife and Biodiversity Act 2015.

The wildlife staff released the turtles confiscated today in River Kabul, Niaz disclosed.