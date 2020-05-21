UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 06:40 PM

Wildlife Conservation; 8 zoos to be built in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Balochistan government is planning to establish eight zoos under the Tsunami Bullion Tree Project for protection of the wildlife living across the province.

"It has been decided in principle to hire consultants for materializing the eight zoo projects under Tsunami Bullion Tree Project," said an official of Balochistan government on Thursday.

He said an extensive awareness drive was afoot to sensitize the citizens about importance of the wildlife for the ecosystem. The drive was meant to discourage poaching- a major threat to the wildlife habitats in the province, he added.

"Zero tolerance has been adopted against poaching and hunting of animals and birds," he remarked.

The official said locals were also being engaged to conserve the wildlife in the province.

Concentrated efforts were underway to improve condition of all the national parks in Balochistan.

"Funds have been allocated for setting up a zoo in Balochistan on modern lines," he said, adding the initiative was aimed at creating a platform for scientific research on wildlife.

He said it had been decided to allocate funds for the National Park Development Projects in the next budget.

The official said the government was also making efforts to ensure provision of recreational facilities at Hazar Ganji National Park Zoo and Mian Ghundi.

He said the provincial government had also approved the establishment of five more community game reserves that would increase the existing number to 13 in the province.

