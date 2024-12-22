Open Menu

Wildlife Conservation Efforts Get Boost In Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Wildlife conservation efforts get boost in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) In a significant push for wildlife conservation and eco-tourism, the Secretary of CCFE&WL, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram and other senior Forest and Wildlife Department officials, on Sunday, visited the Dar Malik area.

The team inaugurated newly constructed wildlife enclosures within a private game reserve, made possible through collaboration with the district administration.

During their visit, the officials discussed strategies to enhance local biodiversity through forest restoration efforts, focusing on the upcoming spring planting season. They also explored initiatives to promote eco-tourism, aiming to attract visitors while promoting environmental sustainability.

A major plan was unveiled to distribute 6,500 kg of indigenous seeds, with 15,000 seed balls to be dispersed via helicopter.

APP/azq/378

