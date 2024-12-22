Wildlife Conservation Efforts Get Boost In Kohat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2024 | 09:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) In a significant push for wildlife conservation and eco-tourism, the Secretary of CCFE&WL, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram and other senior Forest and Wildlife Department officials, on Sunday, visited the Dar Malik area.
The team inaugurated newly constructed wildlife enclosures within a private game reserve, made possible through collaboration with the district administration.
During their visit, the officials discussed strategies to enhance local biodiversity through forest restoration efforts, focusing on the upcoming spring planting season. They also explored initiatives to promote eco-tourism, aiming to attract visitors while promoting environmental sustainability.
A major plan was unveiled to distribute 6,500 kg of indigenous seeds, with 15,000 seed balls to be dispersed via helicopter.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of Directors of ‘Young Arab Le ..
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 launch on February 17 under UAE President's patronage
Emir of Kuwait, Indian PM discuss latest regional, international developments
1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidates for its largest, most valuab ..
Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism experiences
'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first week
UAE, Belarus Presidents discuss bilateral relations
Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday
UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship
RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road
DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station
SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Kaleemullah visits Levies Force Stations in Duki2 minutes ago
-
Upgrades in progress to boost internet speeds nationwide: Sajid Mehdi2 minutes ago
-
Governor KP congratulates newly elected cabinet of RIUJ2 minutes ago
-
Wildlife conservation efforts get boost in Kohat2 minutes ago
-
Stricter enforcement & reforms to boost tax collection: FBR Chairman22 minutes ago
-
Mastermind of May-9 incident to be held accountable: Atta Tarar32 minutes ago
-
Farmers asked to apply for shifting tube-wells to solar power42 minutes ago
-
Unity and dialogue vital for progress: Amir Muqam52 minutes ago
-
Secretary RTA imposes fines on vehicles, recovers excess fares1 hour ago
-
CM Secretariat takes notice of dilapidated pillars on Joint Road1 hour ago
-
ADC attends Christmas celebration1 hour ago
-
Lahore experiences hazy day1 hour ago