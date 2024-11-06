Wildlife continuing crackdown on illegal hunters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Deputy Director Wildlife Sargodha Arooj Zaheer has said that illegal hunters of falcons and other valuable birds in Sargodha have no place and the department was adopting zero tolerance policy against them by launching massive crackdown on them.

While talking to APP, she said the Wildlife Department was active for stern actions against illegal poachers and was imposing fine of lakhs of rupees in this regard. Arooj Zaheer said the rivers including Jhelum and Chenab of Sargodha region contain valuable rare species of birds, whose species are disappearing due to illegal hunting.

Moreover, many rare birds migrate here from other regions during seasonal changes, and after finding suitable environment, they return back to their areas.

In both cases, they are being illegally hunted here which was sheer violations.

She said that according to the orders of DG Wildlife, she herself, along with her team, took vigorous measures and special teams have been formed by establishing hotspots for protection of falcon, chakor, talur and other rare birds including pheasants, quails in other areas, which are comprehensive.

Urooj Zaheer said after the ongoing two-month comprehensive campaign for the protection of falcons and other birds, we are now able to protect birds of rare breed from Siberia. She said that during the action and operation against the illegal hunters of falcon and other birds, 227 challans were issued and a record fine of Rs. 32 lakh was imposed.