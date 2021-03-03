Wildlife Day celebrated in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Wildlife Department Kohat Division Wednesday arranged an awareness event in connection with 'International Wildlife Day'.

The event among others was attended by Divisional Wildlife Officer (DFO), Abdus Samad Wazir, teachers, students and members of civil society.

Addressing the event, DFO Kohat said that event was celebrated to aware people about the significance of wildlife biodiversity, its preservation and promotion.

He urged masses to support efforts of government to maintain balance in the existing ecosystem and said objective of the event also included mobilization of civil society to protect wildlife.