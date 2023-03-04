UrduPoint.com

Wildlife Day Observed In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Wildlife Day observed in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department on Saturday organized various events to mark International Wildlife Day in different districts of the province.

The theme of Wildlife Day was 'Partnership for Wildlife Conservation.' The events besides the general public were attended by teachers, students and faculty members of schools, colleges and universities.

DFO Wildlife Extension organized a ceremony for school students at Govt Shaheed Hasnain Shah Higher Secondary School Peshawar to educate them about wild fauna and flora. The students were informed that the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 20 December 2013 at its 68th session proclaimed 3 March as a Wildlife Day.

Similarly, a colourful ceremony was also held at Peshawar Zoo wherein the students built Wildlife habitats according to the lifecycle of animals and the time they spent in the natural environment.

In DIKhan, the ceremony was held at St Helen's High School where the DFO Wildlife briefed students about the importance of biodiversity and said how children could play a role in the preservation of wild flora and fauna.

DFO Swat Wildlife Division Fayaz Ali Khan also addressed students in connection with Wildlife Day and highlighted the positive impacts of animals and forest species on human lives. He said that the protection of these species could help address several problems and create job opportunities for local communities.

