Wildlife Department apprehends poacher for selling sparrowhawk

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Wildlife department apprehended a poacher for selling three chicken of sparrowhawk commonly known as "shikra" online illegally and fined him Rs85,000.

Deputy Director Wildlife Department, Hassan Ali Sukhara, told APP on Wednesday that the poacher belonged to Muzaffargarh and was a government servant working in a hospital.

He said that it was illegitimate to sell birds in market as well as online adding that he was working with a network whose one member was working from Dubai and another from Wah Cantt.

"We have been tracing him for about 20 days. Finally, the department succeeded and arrested him. He had sold three chicken of sparrowhawk just for Rs10,000." The deputy director said and added that birds were being sold in local market undercover, but now the sellers have stopped after hearing about the arrest.