Wildlife Department busts illegal wildlife trade, seizes rare animal skins

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The Wildlife Department Abbottabad on Saturday successfully seized skins of rare species of wild animals and items made by the skins and apprehended the individuals responsible for the illicit trade. During a targeted raid, the wildlife officials discovered and confiscated these skins from shops situated in the tourist areas of Galyat.

The items included 25 fox fur scarf strips, two fishing cat skins, five caps and two small ladies’ handbags made from leopard skin were also among the confiscated items.

Ehtishamul Haq, sub-divisional wildlife officer at Ayubia National Park, led a successful raid at a shop in Galiyat. He was accompanied by the deputy ranger and field staff.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the recently acquired items at the shop were originated from Karachi.

All the confiscated items will undergo the requisite codal formalities and will be subsequently transferred to the Peshawar Zoo Museum for display. Ibrahim Khan, the owner of the shop was imposed a fine of Rs 90,000.

The officials told that the culprits were engaging in the illicit trade through unconventional means, prompting the Wildlife Department to take swift action. The seized skins, representing a potential threat to rare wildlife, are now in the custody of the authorities.

The Wildlife Department officials have expressed their resolve of combating illegal wildlife trade and protecting endangered species. The arrested suspects are currently under investigation and further legal action is initiated against them.